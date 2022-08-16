'Pained beyond words': Political leaders condemn killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

A man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, triggering a wave of condemnation across the Valley. The union territory's lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, said he is "pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian."

"My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared," his office tweeted.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killings and said the incident "have left a trail of death and suffering" and offered condolences to the victim's family.

Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) head Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, slammed the central government for not doing enough to address the security concerns of Kashmiri Pandits living in the region.

Also Read | ‘Another example of…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

"Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI (Government of India) continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’," she said.

The victim was shot at by terrorists in Shopipan district, while his brother, Pintu Kumar, sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Terrorists have stepped up attacks against civillians in the last couple of months across the Valley. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week. On Monday, two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts.

