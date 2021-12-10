Anupam Kher remembers Gen. Bipin Rawat: I can still feel the warmth of that handshake

The tragic demise of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were on board the IAF chopper which crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, left the entire nation in a state of shock and anger. Actor Anupam Kher who had the “good fortunet” of meeting Gen Rawat many times, expressed grief over the unfortunate incident. He shared throwback pictures from when he met CDS Rawat.

In an exclusive conversation with HT City, Kher remembers the late Gen and the words of wisdom he got to learn from the officer.

I have grown up seeing people in uniform as I come from Shimla, which was the headquarters of Army Western Command. I met them when I was on my way to the school and college and then I did plays with Army officers. So I am somebody who has the greatest regards for the Army and people in services.

Then I came in close contact with them when I as a drama school student did a play with them. Because I spent a lot of time with people like Colonel Kaul of that time or later on Gen. JP Gupta, I understood it all — discipline and living life under the shadow of constant danger protecting the nation.

Four years back, I was very thrilled when I was asked to join the NCC (National Cadet Corps) Board, where I got the opportunity to meet all the three chiefs of services — Army, Naval and Air Force. And it was also where I met General Bipin Rawat for the first time. A photo that I took with all of them was the ultimate picture, and felt like getting the biggest award.

I thought he had such an amazing sense of humour because he was genuinely laughing at my jokes. So, I saw the human side of him and he also asked me, ‘Sab theek hai? Gharwale kaise hain?’ like a regular person. I also got the chance told them how great I am an admirer of his conversations and most importantly mention that I was in the NCC and showed him my ID.

I stayed in touch with him and conveyed that ‘main aapse milna chahta hoon’. Hence, when I was in Delhi, he made time for me and I especially went to South Block to meet him. That’s when I spent time with him and asked him, ‘Yeh jazba kahan se kab sikhte hain’. To which he very candidly replied, ‘Hum jazbe ke sath paida hote hain aur fir yeh badhta jaata hai’. That one hour of conversation, where I took a picture shaking hands with him, was the most amazing.

There was also this one time when I got a call (from his office) informing that his wife wanted to see my play in Delhi and the show was houseful. So, I organised passes for her. After that, I got a call from General Rawat, who told me that his wife found the story of life ‘very inspirational’.

Then he became the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), and I met him when the oath ceremony was taking place at the second Lok Sabha aur jis garmjoshi ke saath woh mile, that was amazing. For me, he symbolises epitome of solidarity, courage and an amazing sense of dignity. I’ve always seen him as someone very decisive and to the point. Sometimes you need role models to live life and they are not necessarily supposed to be sportsperson, politicians... my role model is people like Gen Rawat.

It took me a lot of time to register what had happened with him. I think he really lived through his life rather than the end of life. The courage will come from what he symbolised. The loss of course is there, but millions of people like me, who felt sad about his going, will continue with his legacy of deshbhakhti. Kabhi kabhi kisi ke jaane ke baad pata lagta hai ki woh hamare liye kitna important insaan tha. As long as people like them are there, our country will always be stronger and powerful. I will cherish that handshake and I can still feel its warmth. That handshake gave me a feeling that ‘everything will be okay with my country’.

