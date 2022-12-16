Anurag Thakur backs norms for TV channels to broadcast public service content

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday defended new government guidelines asking television channels to broadcast at least 30 minutes of public service content in a day. The minister’s defence came in response to a question by Trinamool Congress’ Jawhar Sircar in Parliament about the need for such an instruction to even private channels.

“We don’t do an auction, rather we just allocate airwaves so that TV channels can deliver their news to the masses. In return, the government has only urged them to telecast public and national interest topics for 30 minutes and this is nothing new as I believe several TV channels used to do this before too, “ answered Thakur. “I would have been happy if the MP, who is former head of Prasar Bharti, would have appreciated this move. On the radio, it is done for one hour. We have held four separate meetings with the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, News Broadcasters & Digital Association and other private channels, and the outcomes have been very good . This decision has been taken keeping the public interest in mind.”

The minister said that the new guidelines were announced as part of the government’s effort to simplify rules as part of its ease of doing business initiative, pointing out that uplinking and downlinking rules are now common, and that broadcasters can take permission online, with renewals required only every five years and not every year.

Sircar maintained that the question asked by him was not answered by the Union minister. “I had asked the reason behind issuing the order. I asked if Ramayan and Mahabharat would fit in public service broadcasting....”

In response, Thakur said: “This list is not exhaustive and issues of national and social relevance could be added to that. The list is very open and clear and we are not restricting the TV channels to focus on 7-8 issues, any socially relevant topic can be telecast. This is voluntary work and there are no limitations and I believe this move should be welcomed by all as it is in the interest of the audience. It is not about Ramayan or Mahabharat, whatever the channels believe would interest the public ....”

The I&B Ministry, on November 9, said private TV channels should run 30-minute public service programming national importance and social relevance every day, as part of their new service obligation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha asked the minister about toxic debates on some news channels. “Most of the news channels in this country from 5pm to 11pm hold provoking debates and spread mental pollution. My question to the I&B minister is very simple, will the government take any action against these channels and anchors and initiate an investigation into the same?’’

To this, Thakur said: “We have a three-step process to address this issue. If there is any concern with a channel, there should be a redressal from the channel itself during their telecast and then the matter will be submitted to the association and if the issue is still not addressed, then an interdisciplinary committee will undertake the matter. We have not yet received any such complaint which highlighted any kind of provoking content.”