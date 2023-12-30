Anurag Thakur launches 2024 calendar: ‘Scan QR code to know what govt has achieved so far’

Union minister Anurag Thakur launched the “Government of India calendar 2024” on Saturday, themed as “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat”, aiming to showcase the government's multitude of accomplishments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, as stated in a ministry of information and broadcast release. Union minister Anurag Thakur launching 'Government of India calendar 2024' on Saturday.(X/@ianuragthakur)

Designed with distinct themes for each month, the calendar integrates a QR code feature, enabling users to delve deeper into the details of these achievements.

“The calendar 2024 depicts the social, cultural and economic transformation brought about in the lives of the people of India through the design of people friendly policies and implementation of the schemes and initiatives under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the release further highlighted.

During the event, Thakur reminisced about the government's numerous achievements, illustrating these milestones through the images featured in the calendar.

Sharing snapshots from the event on X, the minister wrote, "'Humara Sankalp-Viksit Bharat': Delighted to launch the Government of India calendar for 2024 with the above motto. As we enter the new year, it's time to strengthen our resolve to achieve this objective. With different themes for every month and a QR code providing further details, the calendar reflects on the achievements we've had in diverse sectors, be it railways, infrastructure, start-ups, and above all, a corruption-free government responsive to the needs of the people.”

What does the calender depict?

As per the ministry, every month depicted in the calendar portrays “the happiness seen among women, youth, the middle class, farmers, and all segments of society due to the government fulfilling its commitments made over the past nine years.”

January: “Unleashing Potential, Making India Self-reliant” theme marks the month with a reminder of the tremendous success achieved through initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World'.

February: “Youth Power for National Development” theme signifies the month's focus on nurturing entrepreneurship and embracing technology among the youth to drive national progress.

March: The theme "Priority to the deprived" emphasises the significance of supporting marginalised communities, reflecting the commitment to inclusivity and fairness in government actions and policies.

April: This month underscores the significance of empowering women across sectors, envisioning a future where their leadership and contributions play a pivotal role in decision-making and sustainable development.

May: May highlights the government's dedication to agricultural advancements, sustainable practices, and the well-being of those contributing to the nation's food security.

June: With a theme centered on ‘Growth in employment and self-employment Opportunities’, the month urges a focus on creating jobs and promoting entrepreneurship for economic empowerment.

July: “Ease Of Living” demonstrates the government's emphasis on supporting the middle class, highlighting their role in driving growth and innovation.

August: This month showcases pivotal initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, and Vocal for Local, illustrating India's journey towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

September: This month signifies the remarkable progress made in the last decade, laying a resilient foundation for the country's advancement.

October: Emphasising healthcare accessibility and affordability, October celebrates strides made through initiatives like Ayushman cards, Jan Aushadhi kendras, and the establishment of new healthcare facilities.

November: This month's theme revolves around cherishing values and culture, fostering holistic and sustainable growth.

December: Focusing on the motto of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, December highlights initiatives like Mission Life, showcasing India's role as a global friend and advocate for a united and sustainable future.