Anurag Thakur's 'Money Shh' jibe at Manish Sisodia, 'bevdi ki bhi hai' at AAP

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a dig at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stating that he might have changed his name to “Money Shh”, alleging that he is good at taking money and keeping quiet about it. Thakur was addressing a press conference a day after CBI conducted raids at Sisodia's official residence in connection with alleged violations in the now withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy of the Aam Admi Party government.

“Manish ji must have changed his name's spelling to 'Money Shh'. Take the money and be quiet about it is his motto,” Thakur said, soon after Sisodia held a conference and rejected all allegations of a scam in the Delhi excise policy, terming it the best excise policy in the country.

#WATCH | "Manish Sisodia might have now changed the spelling of his name too. Now it is - M O N E Y SHH," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur



CBI officials raided the residence & office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 14 hours in the Excise policy case, yesterday, August 20. pic.twitter.com/NNFf6xQr88 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Responding to Thakur's swipe at the deputy CM, AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted, “Anurag Thakur ji, at least read the history of the Sisodia dynasty, fight with @msisodia, no one has the ability to change their name. Sisodia is a descendant of Maharana Pratap ji and speaks wisely from the front.”

Thakur also slammed the AAP government over the liquor policy and said, “Ye revdi ki sarkaar bhi hai aur bevdi ki bhi (This government is for freebies and also for drunkards)".

“Manish Ji, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It's like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'... why is there a soft corner for liquor businessmen?... I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hours,” Thakur said.

The BJP leader also alleged that while Sisodia is an accused number one in the alleged liquor scam, Arvind Kejriwal is the scam's “kingpin”.

"No. 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions," he said.