Home / India News / 'History of corruption': Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi's 'bulldozer' remark
'History of corruption': Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi's 'bulldozer' remark

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi over fears of a power crisis because of a shortage of coal.
Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi on ‘bulldozer’ remark
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 07:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'switch off bulldozers of hate' remark. Addressing a press conference, the minister accused Rahul Gandhi of 'sowing seeds of hatred'. He also alleged that the former Congress president had a 'history of corruption and riots' and is maligning the country's image.

"Whose own history is proof of corruption and riots, you can expect such statements from him. He is sowing the seeds of hatred, he is doing no good to the country. He is only maligning the country's image," Thakur was quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier today Rahul Gandhi took a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi over fears of a power crisis because of a shortage of coal. Alleging that there were only eight days of coal stock left in India, Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to 'switch off the bulldozers of hate'.

"Eight years of big talk has resulted in India having only eight days of coal stocks... Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!" Gandhi tweeted.

With the tweet, he posted an infographic of two news headlines - one from June 2020 that read 'Coal sector taken out of decades of lockdown': PM announces 'big step', and another from Tuesday that read 'India stares at power outage as coal stocks at power plants hit a low'.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over report on WHO's Covid death estimate

In another tweet, he posted a picture of the Preamble of the Constitution of India with a bulldozer next to it, and wrote, "This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead."

According to reports, the coal inventory of domestic thermal power plants in 12 states is depleting. The states include Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana, among others. The states are facing power cuts ranging from 3 to 8.7 percent of the total demand, reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah met power minister RK Singh and coal minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss the prevailing situation.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi anurag thakur coal
