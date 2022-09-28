Home / India News / Anyone with divisive design shall be dealt with iron fist: Assam CM on PFI ban

Anyone with divisive design shall be dealt with iron fist: Assam CM on PFI ban

Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:08 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state was seeking a ban on PFI and its activities for the past one year

Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the central government’s move to ban PFI. (Twitter | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the central government's move to ban PFI. (Twitter | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the move to ban Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state was seeking a ban on PFI and its activities since last year stating that it was behind the December 2019 violent anti-CAA protests in the state and also inciting people against the government policy of uprooting illegal encroachers from government land.

“I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold,” Assam chief minister posted on Twitter.

The opposition Congress stated that while the Centre has every right to ban an organisation if there’s proof of it being involved in terror and anti-India activities, but action shouldn’t be taken merely on basis of suspicion.

“If there’s enough ground to prove that PFI has been indulging in criminal and other activities which are detrimental to the country and the masses, it should be banned. But it shouldn’t be done merely on suspicion. In Assam, we have found that the government is targeting madrasas, but of the 84 arrests made since 2016 only 10 had connections with madrasas,” said leader of opposition in state assembly Debabrata Saikia.

