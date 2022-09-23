Home / India News / Assam CM on why India is not a 'constitutional' but 'civilisational democracy'

Assam CM on why India is not a 'constitutional' but 'civilisational democracy'

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 06:34 AM IST

The Assam CM made the remarks at the inaugural programme of the 3rd edition of Lokmanthan 2022 in Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)(HT_PRINT)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India is not a "constitutional democracy" but "civilisation democracy", Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. Sarma asserted the sense of Indian identity is not a "19th-century phenomenon" when the country had begun to imagine itself as a nation-state, but that of a "civilizational continuity" of the past several millennia.

Addressing an event on Thursday, Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Bharatvarsha is not just a nation-state that came into being in the 19th century, but a living entity. India nurtures one of the oldest civilizations in the world. The sense of Indian identity is not a 19th-century phenomenon when India began to imagine itself as a nation-state."

"The sense of India is a civilizational continuity of the past several millennia."

Also read | Himanta Biswa's one-photo reply to Congress' 'khaki on fire' post; 'Will you?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the European colonial rule could not succeed in destroying the ancient beliefs and traditions of India because of the inherent power of "Sanatan civilization" that, he said, had remained “unbeatable”.

The Assam CM made the remarks at the inaugural programme of the 3rd edition of Lokmanthan 2022 in Guwahati.

Also read | Himanta Biswa's 2010 tweet goes viral; Cong leader says, ‘Who is he cheating?’

He also that a major characteristic of Indian civilization is that it does not consider the country only as an inert political entity.

"For us, our nation is akin to our Mother, a vibrant goddess whose every geographical appearance - the landscape-rivers-hills and mountains find a place in the verses and hymns of the Indian scriptures. North East had deeply enriched the great ancient Indian civilisation. Eminent 15th-century Vaishnavite saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was the first to associate Bharatvarsha with Assam and referred to it as its motherland," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
himanta biswa sarma assam
himanta biswa sarma assam

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out