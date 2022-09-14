Himanta Biswa's one-photo reply to Congress' 'khaki on fire' post; 'Will you?'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday posted a photo of Jawaharlal Nehru in shorts amid the row over Congress's controversial post featuring a pair of burning khaki shorts. "Will you fire his also..." Himanta Biswa quipped sharing the photo. In the photo, however, Nehru is not seen in the RSS khaki, but in the uniform of the Congress's Seva Dal, according to fact-checkers. The photos of Nehru in shorts often go viral with the false claim that Nehru donned the saffron khaki and had attended an RSS meeting.

The photo now comes back following the controversy triggered by the Congress's post.

"To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra," the Congress posted on Monday drawing flak.

The BJP dubbed Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Aag Lagao Yatra' while the RSS said the Congress wants to connect people through hatred. Earlier, the BJP targetted Rahul Gandhi for his Burberry t-shirt, for meeting controversial pastor Father George Ponnaiah.

As the exchange of barbs went on over the Khaki post, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday asked why the BJP took the khaki post on it. "Does everyone in the BJP wear knickers? They only want to divert people's attention from the immense success that Congress is getting in the Bharat Jodo Yatra under Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Himanta Biswa's tweet went viral as the photos of Nehru in shorts have been fact-checked several times.

The Assam chief minister earlier questioned the need for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress should take out its yatra in Pakistan as India stands united.

