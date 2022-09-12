Burning khaki shorts post by Congress angers BJP: ‘Do you want violence…’

A social media post by Congress featuring a pair of khaki shorts caused a major row on Monday as BJP accused the party of resorting to “old tricks again”. Congress's official Twitter handle posted an image of burning khaki shorts typically worn by members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP. (Also Read | What the Bharat Jodo Yatra will mean for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress)

Making the reference obvious, Congress wrote, “To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra”

The tweet comes amid Congress's aggressive social media campaign to promote the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 150-day mass contact programme led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

Sources in the BJP accused Congress of advocating the killing of people who believe in a particular ideology, adding that the “so called Bharat Jodo reveals its true intentions" of Congress's campaign. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said it is not the first time that Congress has resorted to such politics, and called on the grand old party to delete the post immediately.

“It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'… I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately,” he said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the tweet represents “a shameful mindset” of Congress.

“Congress Party is not even hiding its true intentions. In the garb of ‘Bharat Jodo’, it is indulging in ‘Bharat Todo’. India will not forgive them for their intentions of hurting nationalists!” he tweeted.

Also Read | ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters Kerala; Cong claims BJP worried over its popularity

Jitin Prasada, a former Congressman and now a minister in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, said that political differences are natural and understandable “but what sort of mindset calls for burning political opponents?”

“This politics of negativity and hate should be condemned by all.”

Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya alleged that Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984, in an apparent reference to Sikh riots, and they have again given their ecosystem a call for violence. "With Rahul Gandhi ‘fighting against Indian State’, Congress ceases to be party with faith in constitutional means," he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON