Anything can be organised with stringent SOPs: Goa health minister on Sunburn Festival

Vishwajit Rane said Goa’s popular Sunburn Festival can be held if SOPs are stringently followed as coronavirus cases have gone down significantly in the state

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 10:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Panaji
Speaking about the Sunburn Festival in Goa, Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that anything can be organised as long as there are stringent SOPs in place
Speaking about the Sunburn Festival in Goa, Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that anything can be organised as long as there are stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

“Anything can be organised as long as there are stringent SOPs in place. These SOPs are managed by respective collectors and properly monitored. It is necessary to have stringent SOPs,” said Rane.

He emphasised that cases and deaths pertaining to the novel coronavirus have come down in the state.

“Cases and deaths here have come down. I am very happy to say that doctors of Goa Medical College and DHS have been doing a very good job. The plasma collection has also gone up in Goa Medical College,” said Dr. Rane.

On being asked about a possibility of a second lockdown in Goa, Dr. Rane said that he doesn’t think another lockdown should be imposed here as everyone has to ultimately deal with the situation, going forward.

Goa currently has 2,065 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

