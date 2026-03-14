The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday approved immediate removal of 66,157 acres of land from the prohibited property list of lands in order to remove hurdles for the industrial development. AP cabinet clears path for allotment of prohibited lands to industries

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister K Parthasarathy said nearly 75,000 acres of land belonging to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) had remained under the “prohibited property list” under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, creating significant hurdles for industries.

“Due to this restriction, industries operating on these lands were unable to mortgage properties for bank loans, execute formal sale or lease agreements, or secure clear ownership rights even after completing construction. These technical hurdles had resulted in delays in project implementation, investments, and employment generation,” the minister said.

To address the issue permanently, the cabinet approved the immediate removal of 66,157 acres of objection-free APIIC land from the prohibited lands list. In addition, another 3,803 acres will be removed from the list after industrial construction is completed, subject to conditions, he said.

The minister said the cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme (AP-CMEGP) aimed at promoting micro entrepreneurship.

“Under this scheme, around 3,500 micro entrepreneurs will receive financial assistance to establish manufacturing units. The government has allocated ₹300 crore for the programme, which is expected to generate employment for about 17,000 people,” he said.

Under the programme, beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC, women, and differently-abled categories will receive a margin money subsidy ranging from 25% to 35% of the project cost. “Instead of direct disbursement, the subsidy will be kept as a Term Deposit Receipt (TDR) for three years and later adjusted in the loan account,” he said.

The cabinet also granted administrative approval for ₹2,316.88 crore towards mechanical, electrical and plumbing works in the integrated Andhra Pradesh state secretariat and heads of departments complex in Amaravati.

The works include high-side electrical systems, HVAC systems, fire protection, lifts, fire alarms and public address systems, and plumbing works for the general administration department (GAD) towers.

The cabinet also approved ₹119.27 crore for the construction of the Telugu Cultural Centre at Neerukonda village in Amaravati. The centre will be built on five acres and will include a 2,000-seat grand auditorium, a 1,000-seat open-air theatre and a Telugu language museum.

“The facility will be developed as a major cultural hub showcasing Telugu arts, literature, and cinema at national and international levels. Designed in accordance with green building norms, the centre is expected to attract tourists throughout the year,” the minister said.

The cabinet also approved the implementation of the “Sakhi Nivas” scheme under Mission Shakti, aimed at establishing working women’s hostels with crèche facilities. The hostels will provide safe and affordable accommodation for single women, widows, and women working away from their families. Childcare facilities will also be provided for working mothers.

“A total of 30 hostels will be established across the state, with eight staff members including wardens and security personnel appointed on an outsourcing basis for each facility,” he said.

The cabinet also approved the allotment of 424.45 acres of government land in Jammalamadugu mandal of YSR Kadapa district to APIIC for establishing an Integrated Steel Plant by JSW Steel.

“The land, located in Vemaguntapalli, Sunnapurallapalli, Peddadandluru, Kothakuntapalli and Tugutlapalli villages, will be transferred upon payment of ₹21.30 crore by the company,” Parthasarathy added.