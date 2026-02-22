Following the Centre’s announcement concerning the development of rare earth corridors (RECs) in four southern states in its recent Union Budget for FY2026-27, Andhra Pradesh has begun the exercise to develop the corridor, aimed at harnessing its abundant rare earth mineral wealth, a senior minister has said. AP gears up to explore rare-earth minerals

The rare earth corridor in Andhra encompasses the entire coastline and parts of Rayalaseema, particularly in Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai district. While in the coastal corridor, the focus will be on beach sand mining, in Rayalaseema region, the exploration will be conducted in the terrain, said officials.

State mines minister Kollu Ravindra, in a statement in the assembly on Friday, said that the state’s 970-kilometre-long coastline holds immense rare earth mineral resources in the beach sand, particularly in north Andhra.

Citing data from the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, he said the State has identified eight beach sand mineral (BSM) bearing areas spread across 7,762 hectares, with estimated reserves of around 102 million tonnes.

“We have sent proposals to the Centre to reserve these areas for the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC),” he added

The minister said that in Srikakulam district alone, the department of atomic energy and the Union Ministry of Mines recommended granting mining leases to APMDC in two beach sand areas in Gara mandal, covering 670 hectares and 239 hectares with reserves of 97 million tonnes. “We have issued a letter of intent for an integrated lease covering over 909 hectares in Gara mandal. Mining leases for three additional BSM-bearing areas in Etcherla, Ranastalam and Gara mandals, with reserves of 41 million tonnes, are under process,” he said.

Ravindra added that Andhra Pradesh holds over 30% of the country’s monazite reserves, along with valuable minerals such as neodymium, praseodymium, titanium-bearing ilmenite, zircon, garnet and sillimanite, all crucial for sectors including aerospace, ceramics, nuclear energy and advanced manufacturing.

He said that the state was focusing not merely on extraction but on establishing an integrated value chain to promote rare earth mineral processing and value-added industries.

An official of the mines department confirmed that significant rare earth mineral deposits were identified in parts of Rayalaseema.

Exploration activities are currently underway in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, where surveys and research have indicated the presence of several high-value minerals.

According to the official, in 2023, the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) conducted extensive studies in Anantapur district and reportedly identified the presence of several rare minerals, including niobium, neodymium, cerium, lanthanum, praseodymium, scandium, zirconium, and lithium.

“These minerals are critical for modern technologies and are widely used in the manufacture of aircraft components, smartphones, wind turbines, and computers. Lithium, in particular, is considered one of the rarest and most strategically important minerals due to its extensive use in batteries,” he said.

Preliminary findings indicate lithium deposits in Tadimarri, Turakavari Palli, and Dadithota areas of Anantapur district. “Lithium is a key component in battery production, especially for electric vehicles, digital cameras, and mobile devices,” he said.

The official said as part of the exploration, the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), Geological Survey of India (GSI), and NGRI have undertaken ground-level surveys along with helicopter-based aerial reconnaissance in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

“Some of these minerals are used in the manufacture of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM) which are in high demand from the renewable energy, aerospace and defence and electronics sectors,” the official added.