AP state election commissioner issues notice to TDP on YSRCP's compliant
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued a notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seeking response on a complaint filed by YSR Congress Party.
The notice said that a complaint was received from YSR Congress Party with regard to the Panchayat Elections manifesto released by TDP.
"The complaint stated that the manifesto is about its various schemes and promises for the entire State while requesting the voters to vote for the Telugu Desam Party sponsored candidates, luring and inducing the public violating the Model Code of Conduct, whereas the said elections are conducted on non-party basis, but the said publication is done after releasing the Schedule and Election Notification," the notice said.
YSRCP general secretary Lella Appireddy on Friday complained to SEC that publishing and circulating manifesto for gram panchayat elections is a violation of an order issued by the State Election Commission earlier and appealed to take appropriate action.
Acting on the complaint, the SEC sought an explanation from TDP state general secretary M Venkata Raju.
The SEC asked TDP to submit its response latest by February 2, and if it fails to submit a response within time, the SEC will draw necessary conclusions.
Andhra Pradesh SEC and ruling YSRCP have been at loggerheads since the SEC had postponed local body elections almost a year ago citing Corona pandemic. YSRCP has been alleging that the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has been acting as an agent of TDP and trying to favour them.
The Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in four phases across the state next month, beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21.
