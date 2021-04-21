IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Apex court clears decks for five ad hoc judges in high courts
Supreme Court(File photo)
Supreme Court(File photo)
india news

Apex court clears decks for five ad hoc judges in high courts

The court allowed the high courts to seek recourse to the extraordinary provision under Article 224A of the Constitution after noting that the backlog of cases have crossed the figure of 5.7 million
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:08 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for appointment of ad hoc judges, up to a maximum of five, in each of the 25 high courts to clear the massive backlog of cases.

It said that chief justices of the high courts could initiate the process of the appointment of ad hoc judges only after they have already made recommendations of permanent judge for more than 20% of the regular vacancies. The court allowed the high courts to seek recourse to the extraordinary provision under Article 224A of the Constitution after noting that the backlog of cases have crossed the figure of 5.7 million, while the consistent ratio of vacancies across the high courts was almost 40%.

The ad hoc judges should be usually assigned cases pending for more than five years, and will not be permitted to perform any other legal work, the top court said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP