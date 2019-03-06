Apex court sets aside NGT order on Bengaluru lakes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a 2016 National Green Tribunal order that expanded buffer zone limits around lakes and water bodies in Bengaluru.

The NGT had fixed the buffer/green zone of 75 metres in respect of lakes, 50 metres in respect of primary rajakaluves (storm water drains), 35 metres in case of secondary rajakaluves and 25 metres in case of tertiary rajakaluves with retrospective effect in Bengaluru. The court quashed the NGT order, asking Bengaluru city authorities to demolish all the constructions raised/built in the buffer zone in the city.

The Karnataka government had challenged the 2016 NGT order, saying it had gone against the Revised Master Plan, 2015 for Bengaluru. The state government argued that if NGT order is implemented, it will result in demolition of 95% of the buildings in Bengaluru.

The state said directions were against Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act, Planning Act, Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, adding the buffer zone was already fixed as 30 metres.

The top court dismissed the appeals filed by Mantri Techzone Pvt Ltd and Core Mind Software and Services Pvt Ltd, against the findings of encroachment of water bodies in Bengaluru.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 00:31 IST