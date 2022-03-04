Apex court tells Odisha govt to notify elephant corridor within three months

In a boost to elephant conservation efforts, the Supreme Court has directed the Odisha government to notify an elephant corridor, among the 14 proposed by the state government, within the next three months.

Disposing a petition, the bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai asked the Odisha government to notify the Hadgarh-Kuldiha-Similipal elephant corridor in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts as a conservation reserve under Section 36 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The bench also asked the state to implement a comprehensive wildlife management plan before permitting any mining activity in the eco-sensitive zone.

The Hadgarh-Kuldiha-Similipal elephant corridor is one of 14 proposed by the Odisha government in 2011. The 14 proposed corridors will span a total area of 870.61 sq kms with a length of 420.8 km and width ranging from 0.08 km to 4.6 km. In August 2021, the National Green Tribunal had ordered the notification of the corridors under the Environment (Protection) Act,1986. However, the state government has not taken any action in the matter so far.

An elephant corridor is a linear path which not only facilitates movement of elephants from one habitat to another, but also helps them intermingle and breed. These corridors also reduce the scope of human-animal conflict.

The SC order came in response to a petition filed by Binay Kumar Dalei, a stone quarry lease holder. He filed a plea against the NGT’s order in February 2020 that no mining would be permitted within and in the vicinity of Hadgarh-Kuldiha-Similipal elephant corridor.

The NGT order came following a petition by NGO Rural Organisation for Social Empowerment, which alleged that 97 stone quarries located south of the Hadgarh Kuldiha elephant corridor were causing distress to the elephants that use the path all year round.

Elephant conservationists remain sceptical of the state government’s action in the matter since the top court issued orders for only one corridor. “If the state government notifies all the 14 corridors, then no mining activity can be carried in any of those area. More than major minerals, the mining of minor minerals like stone and laterite is a huge business with everyone benefitting from it. The stone quarry lobby is very powerful in Odisha and they would not allow notification of the corridors. The only way the corridors can be notified is by hauling up the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden for contempt of court,” said Mohanty.

The PCCF refused to comment on the matter.

Elephant deaths in the state have been on the rise for some time. According to data available with the state government, while 33 elephant deaths were reported on average between 1990-2000, the number went up to 46 between 2001 and 2010. Since 2010, on an average, 76 elephant deaths are being reported each year. In 2021-22, at least 68 elephant deaths have been reported in the state.