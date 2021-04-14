Apex court warns HCs over granting ‘blanket orders’ against arrests

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cautioned the high courts against granting “blanket orders” staying investigations or preventing arrests in criminal cases, underscoring such orders affect the right of the police to probe under the law.

Laying down a set of 18 parameters, the bench, headed by justice Dhananjay Y Chandrachud, held that orders of “no coercive step” against accused, or staying arrests, could not be issued “routinely, casually or mechanically”, without specifying extraordinary reasons and circumstances that necessitated such orders.

The bench, which included justices MR Shah and Sanjiv Khanna, regretted that despite some judgments by the top court in the past, it was regularly coming across many orders by the high courts staying arrests or directing ‘no coercive steps against the accused’ without assigning any reasons.

“Granting of such blanket order would not only adversely affect the investigation but would have far-reaching implications for maintaining the Rule of Law. Where the investigation is stayed for a long time, even if the stay is ultimately vacated, the subsequent investigation may not be very fruitful for the simple reason that the evidence may no longer be available,” stated the judgment, authored by justice Shah.

The bench laid down the guidelines while setting aside the September 2020 order of the Bombay high court, protecting a director of a real-estate development company and his business partners in a case of cheating and forgery against them. The accused had moved a writ petition before the high court, which passed the interim order of ‘no coercive measures’ in their favour while adjourning the matter to a future date.

The complainant company, Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, challenged the interim order in the top court. Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan, appearing for the complainant, rued that the entire investigation had come to a standstill because of the interim order by the high court that chose not to give any reason for its directive.

The bench agreed with Vishwanathan, and said that such orders were “not justified at all” because they also affect the statutory right and the duty of the police to investigate cognisable offences. It added that even as high courts had the powers to pass such orders, “extraordinary and inherent powers of the court do not confer an arbitrary jurisdiction on the court to act according to its whims or caprice”.

The court also noted that there were some instances when even after dismissing the petitions by the accused to quash the first information reports (FIRs) or their writ petitions, the high courts were restraining the police from arresting them till the charge sheets were filed.

Terming such orders “wholly impermissible”, the top court cited a 2017 judgment (Habib Abdullah Jeelani’s case) that had criticised this practice and stressed that “the law declared by this Court is binding on all the high courts and not following the law laid down would have a very serious implications in the administration of justice”.

The bench then took a cue from Jeelani’s case and highlighted 18 parameters for guiding the high courts in the criminal matters. These parameters emphasised that criminal investigations into cognisable offences could not be scuttled at the initial stages by the courts; police must be permitted to complete its probe; high courts must exercise self-restraint and reasons must be given for extraordinary orders of stay of the investigation. It further said that an FIR should be quashed only in exceptional cases.