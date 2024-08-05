‘Appeal with folded hands…’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee amid Bangladesh crisis

Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued an appeal for the citizens of the state to not engage in any communal violence and maintain peace amid unrest in the bordering country. However, the chief minister declined to make any comments on the developments in Bangladesh, saying it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

“I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation. I appeal to people of all communities with folded hands to remain calm and not engage in any communal behaviour or take the law into their own hands,” Mamata Banerjee said while speaking to reporters at the West Bengal assembly.

She further urged all political parties not to comment or upload social media posts regarding the Bangladesh crisis which may disrupt peace. She said that BJP leaders have already posted certain comments, which is not appropriate.

"We are all concerned about the situation in Bangladesh. One must not write or post something that may disrupt peace in Bengal or the country. I urge leaders of all political parties and everyone else not to post anything that will disrupt peace here," Banerjee said.

The West Bengal police issued an official statement, appealing to the public to not post anything provocative on the developments in Bangladesh, and not pay heed to the rumours.

"The state administration is alert and vigilant. Keep calm and maintain peace. Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest," the state police posted on the X handle.



On July 21, Banerjee offered shelter to ‘helpless people’ from Bangladesh, which had been witnessing violent student-led protests against reservations in its civil services.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country on Monday as protesters stormed the PM's palace. The massive protests by students against the job quota and Hasina's government claimed hundreds of lives over the last few weeks.

Soon after Hasina's resignation, Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said in a televised address that he’d met with political leaders in the country and will hold talks with President Mohammed Shahabuddin on the matter. The army expects to reach a solution tonight, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)