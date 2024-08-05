Bangladesh crisis: Viral video shows protesters inside Sheikh Hasina's bedroom | Watch

Amid violent protests in Bangladesh, hundreds of protesters stormed the Prime Minister's palace in Dhaka soon after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the PM and fled the country. Videos from the official residence of Hasina showed protestors vandalising the property, stealing utensils and clothes from the house. A protestor seen lying on the bed inside Sheikh Hasina's official residence (Screengrab)

Photos and videos of protesters going inside the PM palace surfaced on social media, with one video clip showing a protester inside Sheikh Hasina's bedroom, laying on the bed while others continue to go through the former prime minister's closet and belongings. The video went viral on social media.

In the backdrop of the video, protester can be heard breaking items inside the house.

Another photo from inside the official PM residence showed three protestors sleeping on the bed inside Sheikh Hasina's room. Protesters also stormed and vandalised other buildings and houses associated with the former prime minister's political party.

Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country on Monday after the quota protests in Dhaka grew violent, demanding her resignation. She was seen on TV boarding a military helicopter with her sister.

Hasina's aircraft made its way to India and landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The former prime minister will shortly make her way to the national capital of Delhi, and is expected to travel to London soon.

After Hasina fled, Bangladesh Army Chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman sought to reassure a jittery nation that order would be restored. He said he met with opposition politicians and civil society leaders and would seek the president's guidance on forming an interim government.

Zaman promised that the military would launch an investigation into the deadly crackdown on student-led protests that fueled outrage against the government. He added that he ordered security forces not to fire on crowds.

“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said.