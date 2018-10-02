Apple executive murder case: CCTV cameras near crime scene detected by parallel probe team, may provide clues

The parallel magisterial inquiry team has detected five CCTV cameras installed on a government building, video footage of which could help in nailing the accused constable in the Apple executive Vivek Tiwari murder case.

The CCTV cameras are installed at the two gates and building of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Shahkari Sangh (UPRNSS), which is just about 30 metres from the crime scene in Gomtinagar here.

A special investigation team (SIT) is also probing the alleged murder of Tiwari, 38, by constable Prashant Chowdhury, who was accompanied by another constable Sandeep Kumar, while Tiwari was going to drop his ex-colleague Sana Khan home in the wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tiwari’s widow Kalpana and their two daughters met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Monday and former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav later visited Tiwari’s house and assured the family of his party’s support.

Also, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra met the aggrieved family even as Congress representatives arranged a telephonic conversation between the widow and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Additional city magistrate (ACM IV) Salil Patel, who is heading the magisterial inquiry, on Monday visited the UPRNSS building along with Chakresh Mishra, in charge of Gomtinagar police circle. They spoke to UPRNSS officials and sought the CCTVs’ footage.

The ACM examined the position of CCTV cameras and also spoke to locals. Although the cameras are not focused in the direction of crime scene, their footage could reveal the circumstance and sequence of key events that occurred during the murder.

On Sunday the footage of a CCTV camera, installed on another building near the crime scene, showed Tiwari’s SUV moving slowly in the area near the crime scene at 1:19 am of Saturday (the accused constable had allegedly claimed that the SUV was in ‘a stationary position’ with its headlights off). The murder, according to investigators, occurred around 1:30 am. The video footage of CCTV cameras on the UPRNSS building may be able to reveal what happened in the 11 minutes in between.

Patel claimed that he has not examined the footage yet and added that the SIT, led by IG Lucknow Sujeet Pandey, will examine it.

UPRNSS general manager SRK Rao said. “The video footage of all the CCTV cameras in the building, including the one located outside, has been saved in our data room. We will provide the footage to the SIT team.”

The building also has two guard posts at the two entrance gates but no guards are posted there in the night, according to the security in charge of the building.

Other than the UPRNSS building CCTVs, the SIT is searching for CCTVs installed on other nearby buildings to connect the sequence of events.

The SIT team had visited the crime scene with ballistic and forensic experts on Saturday and examined the spot.

Meanwhile, refuting claims in some sections of the media that the accused constables were not posted in the area where the murder took place, police officials confirmed that they were posted Maqdoompur police outpost and were on night duty. The crime spot falls under the same police outpost. The accused were on night duty that starts from 8 pm and lasts till 8 am.

