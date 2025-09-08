Approach HC for interim bail extension: SC to Nitish Katara murder convict Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Nitish Katara murder convict Vikas Yadav to approach the Delhi high court for extension of his interim bail that expires on Tuesday. Yadav is undergoing a 25-year fixed sentence without remission for murder of Nitish Katara in 2002. (HT file photo)

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma told Yadav’s lawyer that since the matter is already pending before the Delhi high court, it was not proper for the top court to entertain an appeal against an interim order passed by the high court.

“You go to the high court,” the bench said, directing Yadav’s lawyer who had approached the top court against an August 22 order of the Delhi HC refusing to extend the interim bail.

Senior advocate S Gurukrishna Kumar urged the top court to grant a further extension of four days to enable him time to file an appropriate application in the high court.

The bench refused to accept the request even as the complainant and mother of Nitish, Nilam Katara’s lawyer Vrinda Bhandari told the court that Yadav is out on interim bail since April 24. She said that the convict should not receive any special treatment and must surrender and apply for furlough just like any other convict.

The senior counsel for Yadav said that the top court has been extending the bail from time to time to enable him to spend time with his ailing mother.

In the high court, he had sought extension of bail on the ground that he intends to get married in the first week of September.

Yadav, son of former Parliamentarian DP Yadav, is undergoing a 25-year fixed sentence without remission for murder of Nitish Katara in 2002, when Katara was involved in a relationship with Yadav’s sister Bharti.

Yadav, aged 54 has completed 23 years of his sentence and had told the Delhi high court that he required bail for his marriage and to arrange the fine amount of ₹54 lakh which was imposed on him at the time of sentencing.

On August 13, the Supreme Court had released Sukhdev Yadav - one of the convicts in the Katara murder - after he completed his 20 years fixed sentence without any remission. Besides Vikas Yadav, the other convicts are his cousin Vishal and Sukhdev Yadav.