 Two army jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC | india news | Hindustan Times
Two army jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC

Pakistani army violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

india Updated: Apr 10, 2018 07:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri near Jammu.
Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri near Jammu.(PTI File Photo)

Two soldiers were killed as Pakistani army violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday evening.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1715 hours (5.15 PM) in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

“However, in the exchange of fire, Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured and succumbed to their injuries,” the spokesman added.

Rifleman Vinod Singh,24, belonged to Village Danapur, in Jourian of Akhnoor in Jammu district and is survived by his father Ajit Singh.

Rifleman Jaki Sharma, 30, belonged to Village Sanhail, in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district and is survived by his wife, Rajni Devi.

