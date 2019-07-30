‘Archaic practice confined to dustbin,’ PM Narendra Modi on triple talaq bill passage

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked “all parties and MPs” who supported the passage of “Triple Talaq” bill for rising to the occasion in order to correct a “historical wrong done to Muslim women,” moments after the legislation crossed the Rajya Sabha hurdle on Tuesday with 99 votes in its favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tweet, also called it a “victory of gender justice” that will “further equality in society.”

“An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society. India rejoices today!” He said in his first tweet.

His second tweet on the issue expressed his gratitude for all those who supported the Bill.

“I thank all parties and MPs who have supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who piloted the “Triple Talaq” bill congratulated the Prime Minister for “fulfilling his commitment” that was likely to free Muslim women from the “curse of a regressive practice”.

“Today is a great day for India’s democracy. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice,” Amit Shah tweeted.

The “triple talaq” bill, passed thrice by the Lok Sabha, cleared its toughest test in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when some parties opposed to the law such as Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the AIADMK decided to abstain from voting. Their absence brought down the effective strength of the 240-member Rajya Sabha and the majority mark, making it possible to pass the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 with 99 members in its support.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad showed the victory sign as he emerged out of Parliament. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh said it was a “historic day”.

The Bill outlaws instant triple talaq and provisions for three years jail for violators. The ban, which is already in force through an ordinance, has been a top priority for the NDA government. It was the first Bill introduced in Parliament after the NDA government was re-elected to power.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 20:04 IST