Ardern invites PM Modi to visit New Zealand, hails ‘stronger than ever’ ties

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invited her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to visit the island nation. She extended the invitation while participating in the ‘Vishwa Sadbhavna’ event where two books depicting PM Modi’s governance were unveiled in the presence of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Addressing the event as the chief guest, Ardern said that New Zealand and India share a lot of things among them, and that the relationship between the two countries has been growing stronger and there is a massive potential for the growth in the times to come.

“In a world that is becoming increasingly volatile, New Zealand and India share a lot of things. Both the nations care for our democratic traditions and share an interest in a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. We share concern for climate change and we have similar passions for celebrating different cultures and traditions. Engagements like today’s, not only deepen our relationship, but also progresses our aspirations,” she said, while inviting PM Modi to visit New Zealand.

“As New Zealand and India celebrate the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries, I am happy to note that our ties have been growing stronger than ever. The trade between the two countries continued despite the global challenges and I see a massive potential for the growth in coming times,” she added.

Speaking at the launch of “Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery” at the Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards 202, Jaishankar hailed PM Modi's achievements as a head of government in state and Centre.

"Prime Minister Modi inspires 20 years in office and many more still to come. The energy in the room today reiterated this faith shared by so many across the world,” Jaishankar said.

"Sometime last year, a few of us were approached on a very interesting project. Prime Minister Modi was completing 20 years continuously as a head of government. This was putting together both his state and his federal 10 years. And in democratic politics. This is not a small achievement, because it requires successive mandates from the people," he added.

