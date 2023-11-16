‘Are elections held for action’: Shivraj Chouhan on Priyanka Vadra's ‘Tere Naam’ barb at PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi over invoking Salman Khan-starrer 2003 film ‘Tere Naam’ to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election rally in Datia.



Chouhan said that he did not expect Priyanka Gandhi to stoop so low by talking about actors and quoting films. "I didn't expect Priyanka Gandhi to stoop so low by talking about actors and quoting films and then saying that some movie should be made on… PM Modi. Are elections done for acting? Is it for films? Is it done in the name of Salman Khan? It is done for issues of public and development...It shows that Congress is not serious..." Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan(HT File)

Addressing a rally in Datia on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra renewed the ‘CryPM’ attack on the Prime Minister. She said that the “PM of the country remains upset in his own pain permanently.” Vadra equated PM Modi to actor Salman Khan's character in the film ‘Tere Naam.’ She said, “He went to Karnataka with a long list of abuses he faced...It seems like he keeps crying. Have you watched the movie 'Tere Naam' by Salman Khan? In that movie, Salman Khan keeps crying from start to end. I would suggest making a movie on PM Modi and name it 'Mere Naam (my name).”

Madhya Pradesh will vote on Friday in a single phase election to elect its 230-member assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

