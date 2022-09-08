‘Armchair critics’: Congress’s counter-attack on Himanta Sarma over Bharat Jodo

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday yet again took a swipe at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose “Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan” comment over the Bharat Jodo Yatra has sparked a war of words between the two parties. ‘Bharat Jodo’, which means ‘unite India’, is the Congress’s attempt at strengthening its nationwide footprint ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling the party’s mass contact programme “a comedy of the century”, Himanta Sarma on Wednesday said “the only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it”.

“Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for Bharat Jodo Yatra if they want unification,” the BJP leader wrote in a tweet. The sharp comment - as expected - drew strong reactions in response.

Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday - calling the statement “outrageous” - said Sarma was prompted to make such comments everyday to “prove his loyalty” as he was a part of the Congress earlier.

On Thursday, yet again, he took a fresh swipe when asked for a comment. “I don't want to waste my time countering the arguments from the other side. There will always be professional critics, arm-chair critics, people who will raise questions in India for everything you do,” the senior Congress leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drawing an analogy from the epic Mahabharata, Jairam Ramesh further said that the party is “focussed like Arjun was focussed on the fish when he went for Draupadi's swayamvar”. “We have only one single vision right now - to ensure the successful completion of the campaign,” he added.

Among other Congress leaders who took a potshot at Himanta was Rajashtan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. “They talked about a Congress-free nation, now they're furious & talk about Pakistan & the Yatra. They should rather govern and think about inflation, unemployment,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress’s 3,700 km footmarch plans to cover 12 states and two union territories.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON