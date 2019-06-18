Armed with cameras, anti-Romeo squad in UP to shame offenders

Acts of eve teasers will now be recorded in hidden cameras and footages will be shown to their parents to shame them. The same footage will also be used as an evidence to ensure punishment.

Unhappy over the inactivity of anti romeo squads constituted earlier, IG Range Mohit Agarwal has issued fresh instructions for revival of squads in all four districts of the range and equipping them with modern techniques for better functioning.

The IG Range will review the daily activity of the squad and strict action will be taken if any negligence is found in following the instructions.

IG range Mohit Agarwal held a meeting with the in-charges of anti romeo squads of all four districts of the range Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh on Monday night.

Agarwal instructed the squad in-charges to remain in contact with principals and teachers of girls school and colleges and organise regular seminars and workshops against eve teasing. The girls should be informed of their legal rights and provided with helpline numbers.

Also read: Adityanath’s ‘anti-Romeo’ squads will not make UP any safer for women

The mobile number of the anti-romeo squad should be posted at the girls schools and colleges.

The officer further said that hangouts of eve teasers should be identified and raids should be carried out to nab them. The women cops of anti-romeo squads should patrol in plain clothes around girl schools and colleges, markets, malls, parks and other public places to nab the eve teasers active there.

Anti-romeo squads will be equipped with body worn hidden cameras to record the activities of eve teasers. The footages of their activities will be shown to their parents which will also be used as an evidence against them after lodging an FIR.

The IG Range further directed the squads to keep an eye on auto and vikram drivers who allegedly play obscene songs in their vehicles. Such auto drivers should be identified and strict action should be ensured against them.

“Anti-romeo squads have been given clear instructions to stop eve teasing in the range at all cost. The activities of squads will be reviewed on daily basis and negligence will not be tolerated. In a bid to ensure safety of girl students and working women, anti-romeo squads will be equipped with hi-tech gadgets and cameras” IG Range Mohit Agarwal shared.

Also read | UP’s anti-Romeo squads strike terror: A quiet, gloomy Sunday at Ghaziabad’s biggest park

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 20:54 IST