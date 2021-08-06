Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arms, ammunition recovered from Samba in J&K; Pak drone suspected

Samba district police chief, SSP Rajesh Sharma, said, “Army’s JAK LI along with police launched a search operation in Babbar Nullah in Rajpura area this morning from where two pistols, five magazines, 122 rounds of ammunition and a silencer were recovered”
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 12:25 PM IST
The arms and ammunition recovered from Samba on Friday. (Sourced)

Security forces on Friday morning recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition, probably dropped by a Pakistani drone, from a seasonal rivulet in the border district of Samba in Jammu & Kashmir.

Samba district police chief, SSP Rajesh Sharma, said, “Army’s JAK LI along with police launched a search operation in Babbar Nullah in Rajpura area this morning from where two pistols, five magazines, 122 rounds of ammunition and a silencer were recovered.”

He added, “At this stage, we can’t say if the consignment was dropped by a drone. That will be known only after a thorough investigation.” They still do not know when the package was dropped.

However, official sources said the consignment was packed properly in polythene and going by the previous incidents of arms drop by Pakistan in border areas of Jammu, a drone may have dropped the consignment.

Intelligence and security agencies are probing whether LeT could be using this modus operandi.

On July 23, Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed they shot down a Pakistani drone carrying a five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kanachak area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

Drones have been repeatedly spotted in the region since June 27 when one was used to target the Indian Air Force base in Jammu with explosives. The explosives left two personnel injured.

