Army camp attacked by suspected terrorists in Assam, 3 soldiers injured: Officials

Three soldiers of an Indian Army camp in Assam’s Tinsukia district sustained injuries in a suspected terrorist attack in the early hours of Friday, officials said. Unidentified terrorists opened fire on the Kakopathar Company location from a moving vehicle around midnight. (Sourced HT photo)

According to an official statement issued by the Indian Army, unidentified terrorists opened fire on the Kakopathar Company location from a moving vehicle around midnight.

“The troops on duty responded immediately and effectively, taking due caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the close vicinity,” the statement said.

The army said its prompt retaliation forced the attackers to flee after carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons.

Officials confirmed that no major injuries were sustained, except for minor abrasions suffered by three personnel.

“The area has been sanitised, and joint searches in coordination with police are being carried out,” the statement added.

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in a statement issued took responsibility for the attack on the army camp. The outfit claimed that the attack was part of a campaign called Operation Vengeance.

Following the incident, a police team led by Tinsukia senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avijit Gaurav Dilip reached the camp to take stock of the situation. HT reached out to the SSP for comments, but he did not respond. The copy will be updated whenever it is received.

A truck suspected to have been used by the attackers was later found abandoned in the Tengapani area across the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Joint teams of the army and Assam Police have since launched extensive search and combing operations in Kakopathar, adjoining Tinsukia, and bordering regions of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.