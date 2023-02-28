Army central command chief leads para jump on penultimate day of his service

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri led the Shatrujeet paratroopers in a command jump organized at Agra a day before his retirement from service. A total of 70 personnel including Lt Gen Dimri took part in the para jump living by the motto 'Men Apart, Every Man an Emperor'.

Lt Gen Y Dimri superannuates on February 28, 2023 after an illustrious career spanning nearly 40 years in the Indian Army.

This is the first time that an Army Commander has carried out a parachute jump on the penultimate day of his service.

The jump was witnessed by Veterans, Veer Naris, troops and the families of the 'Maroon Beret' fraternity.

"The jump was a testament to the General's commitment and dedication to the Indian Army," the official said.

Lt Gen Dimri took the opportunity to interact with veterans and acknowledge their contributions. Dimri also visited his parent unit 411 (Independent) Para Field Company and witnessed a demonstration of unarmed combat techniques in a new arena that provides troops with state-of-the-art facilities for unarmed combat.

