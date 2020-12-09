e-paper
Home / India News / Army chief embarks on week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia

Army chief embarks on week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia

This is Gen Naravane's third foreign tour this year with diplomatic overtones, following his visits to Myanmar along with foreign secretary Harsh Shringla in October, and to Nepal in November.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 06:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The army chief will be in the UAE during December 9-10, and is scheduled to meet senior military officials to discuss ways to enhance India-UAE defence relations, the statement said.
The army chief will be in the UAE during December 9-10, and is scheduled to meet senior military officials to discuss ways to enhance India-UAE defence relations, the statement said.
         

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday embarked on a week-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the first ever trip by an army chief to both West Asian states that is expected to significantly boost security ties.

This is Naravane’s third foreign tour this year with diplomatic overtones, following his visits to Myanmar along with foreign secretary Harsh Shringla in October, and to Nepal in November.

“The visit is historic in the sense that it will be the first time an Indian Army chief is visiting the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Indian Army said in a statement. The army chief will be in the UAE during December 9-10, and is scheduled to meet senior military officials to discuss ways to enhance India-UAE defence relations, the statement said. He will travel to Saudi Arabia for the second leg of the tour during December 13-14 to take forward the “excellent defence cooperation” between the two countries through multiple meetings with senior functionaries of the security establishment, the statement said.

