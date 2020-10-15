e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army chief General MM Naravane to visit Nepal next month

Army chief General MM Naravane to visit Nepal next month

Nepal’s defence ministry announced on Wednesday that Naravane will visit in November. “The visit was approved by the government of Nepal on 3rd February 2020 but was postponed due to [the Covid-19] lockdown in both the countries,” it said in a statement.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 06:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Naravane’s visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to push defence and security cooperation after bilateral relations were affected by a border row that erupted in May.
Naravane’s visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to push defence and security cooperation after bilateral relations were affected by a border row that erupted in May. (PTI file photo)
         

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane is set to travel to Nepal next month in the first high-level visit between the two countries since a border row hit ties earlier this year.

Nepal’s defence ministry announced on Wednesday that Naravane will visit in November. “The visit was approved by the government of Nepal on 3rd February 2020 but was postponed due to [the Covid-19] lockdown in both the countries,” it said in a statement.

In keeping with a long-standing convention between the armies of the two countries, Nepal’s President Vidya Devi Bhandari will “confer the honorary rank of general of the Nepali Army to General Naravane in an investiture ceremony during this visit”, the statement said.

Though the statement did not give the dates for the trip, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the Indian Army chief is expected to be in Nepal during November 3-5.

Naravane’s visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to push defence and security cooperation after bilateral relations were affected by a border row that erupted in May.

At the time, Nepal objected to the opening of a new road to Lipulekh region on the border with Tibet by India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh. Nepal then issued a new map that showed Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, all controlled by India, as part of Nepalese territory, exacerbating the row.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
How the Covid-19 pandemic has hit GDP growth
How the Covid-19 pandemic has hit GDP growth
How will the LJP factor play out in Bihar polls?
How will the LJP factor play out in Bihar polls?
PM Modi saves bulk of salary, banks on term deposits
PM Modi saves bulk of salary, banks on term deposits
KL Rahul wants IPL organisers to ‘ban’ Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
KL Rahul wants IPL organisers to ‘ban’ Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In