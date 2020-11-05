e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army

Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army

Naravane reached Kathmandu on Wednesday on a three-day visit that is expected to smoothen bilateral ties with Nepal after a bitter border row

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:02 IST
Rahul Singh and Rezaul H Laskar
Rahul Singh and Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army chief Gen MM Naravane presents medical equipment for two field hospitals of Nepal Army, in Kathmandu on November 5.
Army chief Gen MM Naravane presents medical equipment for two field hospitals of Nepal Army, in Kathmandu on November 5. (PTI)
         

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane presented medical equipment to the Nepali Army including X-Ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units, anesthesia machines, laboratory equipment and ambulances, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a statement on Thursday.

Naravane reached Kathmandu on Wednesday on a three-day visit that is expected to smoothen bilateral ties with Nepal after a bitter border row.

“Additional ventilators were also gifted to assist Nepali Army in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic. This follows an earlier army-to-army provision of ventilators in July this year,” the statement said.

On Thursday, Naravane laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. He was later accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters where he held talks with his counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa.

Both sides discussed army-to-army relations and enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, the statement said.

Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari will also confer the honorary rank of general of the Nepali Army on Naravane at an investiture ceremony.

The army chief’s visit comes months after bilateral ties were hit in May after defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a key border road to Lipulekh region, which is claimed by Nepal. Kathmandu responded by issuing a new map that showed Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, all controlled by India, as part of Nepalese territory, exacerbating the row.

Naravane’s visit is expected to lay the ground work for much anticipated talks between the two sides on the border issue.

His Nepal tour comes days after Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Kumar Goel made a low-key visit to Kathmandu during which he met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The army chief is expected to interact with Indian Army pensioners in Nepal during the visit --- there are 136,000 pensioners in that country and form part of the strong links between the two sides.

tags
top news
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
US Election 2020: When we might know results
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
More than 20 feared drowned in Naugachhia boat tragedy in Bihar
More than 20 feared drowned in Naugachhia boat tragedy in Bihar
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal urges for ‘cracker-free Diwali’, asks people to join him in Laxmi Puja
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal urges for ‘cracker-free Diwali’, asks people to join him in Laxmi Puja
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In