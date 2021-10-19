Army chief takes stock of Poonch operations, returns to Delhi

Amid a protracted encounter between army and terrorists that entered ninth day on Tuesday, the Army chief General MM Naravane visited the forward areas in Poonch-Rajouri belt to review the ground situation, officials said.

“General MM Naravane COAS visited forward areas of White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control. COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) Indian Army shared a tweet on its official handle.

Gen Naravane reached the union territory on Monday on a two-day visit to review the security situation amid recent targeted civilian killings in the Valley and the ongoing gunfight in the Poonch- Rajouri sector.

“The Army chief reached Rajouri, Jammu from Delhi on Monday and on Tuesday morning, he visited the forward areas. He was also briefed about the ongoing counter terror operations in Nar Khas and Chamrer forests by the army commanders. General Naravane was also briefed about the strategy put in place to eliminate the terrorists hiding in the jungles,” an Army officer, requesting anonymity said.

The army chief returned to Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

In the encounter that began on October 11 in Poonch sector, the Army lost nine soldiers including two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) within four days. Five Army personnel were killed in Chamrer area of Surankote forest on October 11 while four soldiers died in another encounter in the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar area of Poonch on October 14. Security forces on Sunday detained three people for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists

On Tuesday, the army and terrorists had intermittent exchanges in Nar Khas forests.

“Such operations take time because the terrain is difficult. There is thick wild growth in the dense forest of Nar Khas where natural caves are there and visibility is also an issue,” a senior police official said on Monday.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorists were believed to be hiding in the jungles since August this year.

Separately, at least, 11 civilians, including five migrant labourers, two teachers from minority communities and a renowned Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, were killed by terrorists in different parts of the Kashmir this month.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir police detained and questioned hundreds of people as part of their probe into the civilian killings. The counter insurgency operations were also intensified. At least 13 terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, have been shot dead by security forces in October, police said.

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Kashmir in the last week of October to review the security situation and also inaugurate developmental projects.