Army chopper lands atop crumbing building to rescue CRPF personnel

The Indian army’s aviation wing on Wednesday landed a chopper on top of a crumbling building in Jammu, that was surrounded by floodwaters to rescue 22 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, three civilians and a canine, officials aware of the matter said adding that within an hour of the rescue, the building was swept away by the flood water. Relentless rain has battered swathes of Jammu, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. (Indian Army official X account)

The army in a statement said that it was a “high-risk helicopter rescue operation, in which army pilots landed their helicopter on a building that was already on the verge of a collapse.”

CRPF officials said that on Tuesday evening, due to the flood in the nearby Lakhanpur barrage, most major components of the force’s D/121 company along with controlled stores were shifted to another location across National Highway 44.

“22 CRPF personnel along with a canine and three civilians were left on the D/121 coy side of the road in a tourist reception building which was away from the flow of water. During the night the excessive water flow from the Ranjit Sagar Dam broke an embankment and water rushed to this building and engulfed it from all the sides. As the water flow was very fast, it was not possible for the personnel to escape from this building. On specific request of CRPF, Indian Army Aviation wing has evacuated all the stranded personnel and canine. CRPF is indebted to the Indian Army,” the CRPF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the army in a statement said, “At dawn today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched for a rescue mission that tested nerves, skill and determination. Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots brought their helicopter down on a building that was already on the verge of collapse — a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery. Risking their own lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety. In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts.”

Relentless rain has battered swathes of Jammu, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh with flood waters and raging rivers destroying infrastructure and killing at least 11 people. NDRF in a statement on Wednesday said the force has airlifted 18 teams to J&K. The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, officials said on Wednesday.