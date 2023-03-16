Army chopper loses contact with ATC in Arunachal Pradesh; feared to have crashed
Mar 16, 2023 02:35 PM IST
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army that was conducting an operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost contact with the air traffic control around 9:15 am on Thursday, officials informed
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army that was conducting an operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost contact with the air traffic control around 9:15 am on Thursday, officials informed.
“It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched. More details will be shared soon,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, Guwahati Defence PRO, informed.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.