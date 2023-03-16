Home / India News / Army chopper loses contact with ATC in Arunachal Pradesh; feared to have crashed

Army chopper loses contact with ATC in Arunachal Pradesh; feared to have crashed

ByUtpal Parashar
Mar 16, 2023 02:35 PM IST

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army that was conducting an operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost contact with the air traffic control around 9:15 am on Thursday, officials informed

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army that was conducting an operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost contact with the air traffic control around 9:15 am on Thursday, officials informed.

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army. (File Photo)
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army. (File Photo)

“It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched. More details will be shared soon,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, Guwahati Defence PRO, informed.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out