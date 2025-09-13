Itanagar, The Indian Army observed World First Aid Day in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with a twin outreach initiative that combined lifesaving medical training and an environmental cleanliness drive, a defence official said. Army conducts first aid, CPR training and cleanliness drive in Arunachal district

While comprehensive first aid and CPR awareness sessions were conducted at Manigong and Menchuka, a parallel campaign on waste management and garbage disposal was launched in Menchuka, underscoring the Army’s commitment to both health security and sustainable living.

The programmes directly benefited over 200 civilians, Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

At Manigong, the Regimental Medical Officer conducted a detailed session, which included lectures and live demonstrations of essential first-aid techniques and hands-only CPR.

The outreach drew 110 participants, comprising 80 men, 18 women and 12 children.

At Menchuka, the training emphasised foundational first-aid principles and CPR familiarisation.

The RMO placed special focus on equipping civilian medical staff, village volunteers and community members with practical, step-by-step techniques to respond during the critical ‘golden hour’ before professional help arrives, the spokesperson said.

"Immediate, informed response saves lives," the RMO stressed, adding that simple but sequential actions, checking scene safety, calling for help, controlling bleeding and administering CPR when needed, can make the difference between life and death, he added.

The Indian Army also joined hands with the district's tourist information office to drive home the importance of environmental hygiene through an awareness lecture and cleanliness campaign in Menchuka.

Speakers also highlighted the link between clean surroundings, tourism potential and long-term livelihoods in the high-altitude, eco-sensitive valley.

"Clean surroundings are fundamental to public health, force readiness, and sustainable tourism. Community awareness, disciplined habits, and regular drives will keep Menchuka pristine," a representative of the local military authority said.

The Army also announced that it would support fortnightly cleanliness drives, school outreach programmes, and refresher training sessions in partnership with local institutions under Op Sadhbhavna, its flagship initiative to strengthen civil–military cooperation.

