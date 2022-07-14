Army files for patent to prevent misuse of new combat uniforms

New Delhi: In a bid to prevent the unauthorised sale and misuse of its new combat uniform, the army has sought a design patent and instructed personnel to only buy from authorised sources, officials familiar with the matter said.

The move is a measure to plug any possible gaps in security, said one of the officials mentioned above, asking not to be named.

The new design of the combat uniform was showcased on Army Day (January 15) this year.

The entire force is slated to switch to the new uniform over the next three years, depending on available stocks and the life of their current uniform, said the official mentioned above. During its introduction, the army had said the new uniform provides soldiers better camouflage, more comfort, and uniformity in design.

Uncontrolled proliferation of the existing combat uniform has led to vulnerabilities in the security of military establishments and remains a cause of concern, said a second official.

“The Indian Army plans to take stern action against dealers who indulge in selling of unauthorised, similar-looking uniforms and fabric. Certain cloth and tailoring shops in the vicinity of army cantonments and military stations have started stocking such unauthorised variants. Inimical elements would find it convenient to obtain such variants from these shops,” the official added.

In keeping with security requirements, the military police and the Delhi police carried out an awareness campaign on July 11 for shopkeepers in Delhi Cantonment to prevent the unauthorised sale of the new combat uniform, said a third official.

The army has also established ownership on the new combat uniform’s pattern and design by applying to the office of the controller general of patents, designs and trade marks in April 2022.

“Preventing the misuse of the combat uniform is a long overdue precaution and the first step to ensure basic security of areas where troops are located, deployed or put into operations,” said former army vice chief Lieutenant General AS Lamba (retd).

The new uniform will be available through central procurement and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets in the country, said the third official.

“By August 2022, army personnel will be able to procure the cloth from the CSD and get the uniform stitched to supplement the combat uniforms issued as part of personal kit under life cycle clothing,” said the first official.

It is learnt that the army has issued instructions prohibiting soldiers from procuring the new pattern uniform from unauthorised vendors, and after the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) process is completed, legal action will be taken against those indulging in unauthorised sale of these combat fatigues.

While soldiers wear the combat uniform in operational areas, officers posted in the Army headquarters in New Delhi also wear the combat dress on Fridays, in solidarity with men operating in the forward areas.

