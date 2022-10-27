Army installs aqua jammers, multi-shot guns on LoC to check Pakistan drones

The recent incidents of drone surveillance from Pakistan have prompted the Indian Army to install two systems including quadcopter jammers and multi-shot guns on the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Army has installed quadcopter jammers, called aqua jammers, on the Line of Control and they are supported by multi shot guns. The aqua jammers have an efficacy up to a height of 4,900 metres. These aqua jammers snap the connectivity of enemy drone with its operator across the border before freezing it. The subsequent action is followed by another by multi shot guns mounted on multi weapon platform to bring it down. The two machines are operated by as many soldiers,” said defence sources.

The aqua jammer can detect drone signal up to a range of 5km.

About multi weapon platform, sources said, “Three guns mounted on it fire nine shots at a time in a triangular format leaving no scope for the enemy drone to escape fire.

The two systems have been deployed around 400 metres behind the LoC.

The surveillance centres are equipped with cameras and thermal imagers and work 24x7 to detect any mischief by the adversary, said sources.

The two systems are backed up by surveillance centres located around 2.5km behind the LoC.

From January to September this year, 191 Pakistani drones entered the Indian territory, out of which 171 entered Punjab sector while 20 were seen in Jammu sector.

