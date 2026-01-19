Army jawan killed during anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

An army havildar was killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Monday. A police official stands guard amid tight security during an ongoing anti-terror operation, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

“The GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the night of 19 Jan 2026,” an official statement said.

The development comes after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Kishtwar district in J&K on Sunday. After an exchange of fire, at least eight jawans were injured in this encounter earlier today.

The army officials said that operation, nicknamed Trashi-I, continue in the general area of Son Nar, northeast of Chhatroo in Kishtwar.

The security officials have tightened the security and the army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF, remain deployed in the area.

The encounter broke out in the Chatroo area of the district after security forces launched an operation against the presence of terrorists in the region.