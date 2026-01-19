Army jawan killed during anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

An army havildar was killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Monday.
“The GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the night of 19 Jan 2026,” an official statement said.
The development comes after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Kishtwar district in J&K on Sunday. After an exchange of fire, at least eight jawans were injured in this encounter earlier today.