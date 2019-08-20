Army jawan killed in Pakistan firing at LoC along Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:31 IST

An Army jawan was killed and four others injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said, according to PTI.

Violating ceasefire, firing started from Pakistan side in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch around 11 am. Pakistan fired with small arms and mortars, ‘Indian army replied befittingly’, officials said.

Pakistan had last week alleged that Indian forces had killed three of its soldiers and summoned India’s deputy high commissioner, Gaurav Ahluwalia, to protest the alleged ceasefire violations.

Director general (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesperson, summoned Ahluwalia and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on 15th August in Lipa and Battal Sectors”, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Faisal claimed the Indian forces along the LoC and working boundary have “continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected”. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he said.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 14:19 IST