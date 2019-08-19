Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC second day in a row

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 04:46 IST

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district for the second successive day on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

The mortar shelling and small arms firing from across the border in Kalal area of Nowshera sector started at around 6.45 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian army, the spokesman said.

He said there was no immediate report of any casualty and the cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received.

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa (35), a resident of village Rajawala in Sahaspur district of Dehradun, sustained fatal injuries in the Pakistani firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, as per an army official.

The Pakistan army also suffered heavy damage to their posts and casualties in the retaliatory action.

The latest skirmish comes days after Pakistan claimed that its four soldiers were killed in

firing by Indian troops on their posts along the LoC on August 15.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 04:46 IST