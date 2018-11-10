Army jawan killed in Pakistan sniper fire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu-Kashmir

An Army jawan was killed in sniper fire in yet another ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There was a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani Sector. At about 0945 hours (9.45 am), unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan in which a soldier was shot by a sniper who succumbed to his injuries,” said an army officer.

The identity of the slain soldier has not been revealed yet by the army.

On Friday evening, an army porter identified as Deepak Kumar, was killed in Pakistan sniper fire in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

In September, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan sniper fire Jammu region’s Samba district, a day after Union home minister Rajnath Singh launched India’s smart fence along the international border with Pakistan.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003 but has frequently been violated by the neighbouring country.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:19 IST