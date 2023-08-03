Home / India News / Army jawan, who went missing in Kashmir, recovered by J&K Police

Army jawan, who went missing in Kashmir, recovered by J&K Police

ByHT News Desk
Aug 03, 2023 10:00 PM IST

He was about to join back duties in Ladakh a day after he went missing.

The army soldier, who went missing in Kashmir while he was on leave, has been recovered by police on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The police added that a joint interrogation will be carried out soon after a medical checkup of the soldier, identified as Javed Ahmad Wani.

Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district
Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district

Wani, who is in his late 20s, went missing near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam on July 29. According to his family and police officials, he left his home at Asthal in Kulgam in his car to buy some food items as he was to leave for Ladakh the next day to join back his duties.

The car was found abandoned a few distance away with blood stains, according to his family. “He left for market at 7.30 pm and after some time, we found his car with blood marks. One of his slippers and a cap was also there,” the soldier's brother, Mudasir Ahmad Wani, told HT.

Javed came home for the ocassion of Eid-ul-Azha and was on leave since June 29. The family is concerned that he was kidnapped by militants. A massive manhunt was carried out in Kulgam and surrounding areas by security forces.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out