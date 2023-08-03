Army jawan, who went missing in Kashmir, recovered by J&K Police

The army soldier, who went missing in Kashmir while he was on leave, has been recovered by police on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The police added that a joint interrogation will be carried out soon after a medical checkup of the soldier, identified as Javed Ahmad Wani. Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district

Wani, who is in his late 20s, went missing near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam on July 29. According to his family and police officials, he left his home at Asthal in Kulgam in his car to buy some food items as he was to leave for Ladakh the next day to join back his duties.

The car was found abandoned a few distance away with blood stains, according to his family. “He left for market at 7.30 pm and after some time, we found his car with blood marks. One of his slippers and a cap was also there,” the soldier's brother, Mudasir Ahmad Wani, told HT.

Javed came home for the ocassion of Eid-ul-Azha and was on leave since June 29. The family is concerned that he was kidnapped by militants. A massive manhunt was carried out in Kulgam and surrounding areas by security forces.

