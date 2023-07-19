Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire accident in Siachen

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 19, 2023 05:44 PM IST

An army officer died and three soldiers were injured in a fire incident in Siachen glacier.

An army officer died, while three soldiers were injured in a fire incident in the Siachen glacier during early hours on Wednesday. According to the Indian Army officials, the incident took place around 3:30 am.

A file photo of the Siachen glacier.(AP Photo)

“In a fire accident in the Siachen glacier today, one officer lost his life while three soldiers were injured. The injured have been safely evacuated from there to hospital. The incident took place around 3.30 AM,” the Indian Army statement read.

The injured soldiers, who have suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns, are currently stable, said Defence PRO, Leh.

“Capt Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer, succumbed to serious burn injuries sustained during the unfortunate incident,” the official added.

More details are awaited.

Topics
siachen glacier siachen
