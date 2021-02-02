In a rare move, Indian Army orders court of inquiry into tiff between generals
The Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry (CoI) into a case relating to differences between a top army commander and his second-in-command, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
A CoI at this level is rare. The development comes months after army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane nominated a senior lieutenant general to iron out the rift between the two senior officers in September.
Central Army commander Lieutenant General IS Ghuman will conduct the CoI, the officials said. Ghuman, who was commissioned in 1981, is senior to both the officers.
The differences -- rare in the army’s top echelons -- between the head of the Jaipur-based South Western Command and his chief of staff relate to roles and responsibilities of various offices in the command headquarters.
Also read | FIR against 2 Kashmir news portals after army complains of fake news
The South Western Command is headed by Lieutenant General Alok Kler, an armoured corps officer, and his second-in-command is Lieutenant General KK Repswal, who is from the Corps of Engineers.
After receiving representations from both the three-star officers last year, Naravane nominated the army’s then vice chief Lieutenant General SK Saini in September to look into the matter and submit a detailed report with measures to streamline the functioning of the command headquarters.
Saini retired on January 31.
The South Western Command has around 130,000 soldiers and is responsible for guarding India’s border with Pakistan in Rajasthan and Punjab.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After two days of peace, Opposition fireworks to return in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SpaceX to launch 1st all-civilian mission with tech CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh MSP scheme for paddy a big draw, record procurement this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a rare move, Indian Army orders court of inquiry into tiff between generals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to hold all-party meeting over farmers' stir today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: PIL filed in Delhi HC over Republic Day violence
Farmers announce ‘chakka jam’ on Feb 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decade after scam, Odisha imposes penalty of ₹2056 cr for illegal mining
- This is the biggest ever penalty on any mining company after the mining scam broke out a decade ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highways to welfare funds: 4 poll-bound states get infra boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will the Budget alleviate distress?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long term finance and a bigger playing field for private sector to lead infra push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers, villages at heart of budget: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How the fiscal math changed during and after the pandemic?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What does the budget do to boost growth?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox