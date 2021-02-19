Army rescues tourists stuck in Sikkim’s Nathu-La after snowstorm

The army rescued 447 tourists stuck at Nathu-La near the India-China border in Sikkim following a snowstorm on Thursday. Nathu-La, situated at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, is a popular tourist destination.

In a statement, the army on Friday said the tourists were stranded in 155 vehicles because of the snowstorm over a 15 kilometers stretch. “...[the vehicles] started skidding after the snowstorm,” the statement said.

“The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated in the barracks of 17 Mile Military Camp. All tourists were provided accommodation while 26 had to be hospitalised and required critical medical support. There were no major injuries or casualties.”