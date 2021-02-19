Home / India News / Army rescues tourists stuck in Sikkim’s Nathu-La after snowstorm
india news

Army rescues tourists stuck in Sikkim’s Nathu-La after snowstorm

In a statement, the army on Friday said the tourists were stranded in 155 vehicles because of the snowstorm over a 15 kilometers stretch. “...[the vehicles] started skidding after the snowstorm,” the statement said
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated in military camp barracks. (Sourced)

The army rescued 447 tourists stuck at Nathu-La near the India-China border in Sikkim following a snowstorm on Thursday. Nathu-La, situated at an altitude of over 14,000 feet, is a popular tourist destination.

Also Read | Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training

In a statement, the army on Friday said the tourists were stranded in 155 vehicles because of the snowstorm over a 15 kilometers stretch. “...[the vehicles] started skidding after the snowstorm,” the statement said.

“The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated in the barracks of 17 Mile Military Camp. All tourists were provided accommodation while 26 had to be hospitalised and required critical medical support. There were no major injuries or casualties.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP