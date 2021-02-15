IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
education

Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training

Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcate discipline in the students as well as to prepare them for the future obstacles.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Gangtok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:45 PM IST

Girl students of Class 6 to 10 in all government schools in Sikkim will receive self-defence training, an official said.

Girl students would be trained in self-defence to defend themselves, special secretary, Education department, Bhim Thatal said after inaugurating a self-defence training programme for girls at Samdong Government Senior Secondary Schoolon Sunday.

Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcate discipline in the students as well as to prepare them for the future obstacles.

Girl students will be trained in taekwondo, karate, boxing and kickboxing, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sikkim govt self-defence training for kid part
Close
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
admissions

AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 AM IST
It announced that users will have to make prior registration to use the library facilities from 10 am to 4 pm on weekdays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Educational institutes in Odisha to remain closed on Monday

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The authorities of technical institutes and industrial training centres will also not open their premises for students on February 15, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
employment news

CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J &amp; K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
education

Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
education

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam

By Ramesh Batlish
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
education

Maharashtra varsity exams to have online-offline mode option: Samant

PTI, Nanded
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
admissions

AIMA MAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Representational image.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
education

'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters: Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)
board exams

Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15

PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges would also start from Monday, agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP