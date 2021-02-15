Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training
Girl students of Class 6 to 10 in all government schools in Sikkim will receive self-defence training, an official said.
Girl students would be trained in self-defence to defend themselves, special secretary, Education department, Bhim Thatal said after inaugurating a self-defence training programme for girls at Samdong Government Senior Secondary Schoolon Sunday.
Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcate discipline in the students as well as to prepare them for the future obstacles.
Girl students will be trained in taekwondo, karate, boxing and kickboxing, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details
- RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educational institutes in Odisha to remain closed on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools
- Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam
- JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra varsity exams to have online-offline mode option: Samant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox