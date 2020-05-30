e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army seeks to purchase land from J-K’s Baramulla district administration

Army seeks to purchase land from J-K’s Baramulla district administration

In the first such instance, the Army has approached Baramulla administration, evincing interest in buying 129 kanal (6.5 hectare) of land at Kreeri high ground at Tapperwari in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, where the troops are already “temporarily stationed”, defence sources said.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 06:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Srinagar
Indian Army has set out to buy land for its camps in the Valley.
Indian Army has set out to buy land for its camps in the Valley.(EPA)
         

After the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir special status with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution last August, the Army has set out to buy land for its camps in the Valley.

In the first such instance, the Army has approached Baramulla administration, evincing interest in buying 129 kanal (6.5 hectare) of land at Kreeri high ground at Tapperwari in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, where the troops are already “temporarily stationed”, defence sources said.

They said the Quartermaster for Commanding officer of the 19 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit has written to the district administration, requesting it to inform if the administration wishes to sell the land to the Indian army.

The Army has sought the district administration reply by May 30, the sources added.

It is perhaps for the first time that the Army has directly written to the department concerned for purchasing land in the Valley.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, the defence estates officer would write to Jammu and Kashmir government for getting lease of the land required by the Army.

tags
top news
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Centre may announce second stimulus to increase demand amid Lockdown 4.0
Centre may announce second stimulus to increase demand amid Lockdown 4.0
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
During Covid-19 lockdown, births at clinics plummet by 40%
During Covid-19 lockdown, births at clinics plummet by 40%
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In